Meeting to discuss plan to house migrant men in Gage Park Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Neighbors will have their chance to react to the plan to house hundreds of migrant men on the Southwest Side.

It's the latest plan from City Hall that would take in hundreds of adult men who are currently living in police district lobbies.

The housing site is inside the Gage Park Field House on West 55th Street.

This is City Hall's latest effort to empty police district lobbies after the city took in more than 10,000 asylum seekers from other parts of the country.

Alderman Raymond Lopez says the city will be making various changes and improvements inside the 100-year-old structure.

Lopez says this facility will be set up to serve 300 people with facilities including a dining hall, two separate shower rooms, and other spaces for health, cultural and educational use.

He also says the impact is negligible on summer programs.

Lopez says they suspended summer program applications as soon as they started initial talks a couple weeks ago and the park's outdoor areas remain open to the public.

Lopez plans to share more details from this plan with residents during a meeting Tuesday night at St. Clare De Montefalco church.

Under lopez's current plan, they'd start moving people in as soon as July 1st, less than two weeks away, with no specific closure date.