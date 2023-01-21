Pianist Gabriela Montero performing works from Mozart at Harris Theater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you happen to be in Millennium Park tonight you can enjoy some Mozart at the Harris Theater.

Critically acclaimed pianist, Gabriela Montero, will perform Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21.

The performance also features Mozart's Symphony No. 39.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. and students can attend for free.

Tickets for everyone else start at $25 and are on sale at baroque.org.