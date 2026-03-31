Funeral services to be held for Jimmy Gracey, college student from Elmhurst, Illinois, who died in Spain

Funeral services were to be held Tuesday for Jimmy Gracey, the 20-year-old Elmhurst, Illinois, native and University of Alabama student who died earlier this month in Barcelona.

Authorities believe Gracey accidentally drowned while visiting friends in Spain for spring break.

His funeral was to start at 9:30 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, at 779 S. York Rd. in Elmhurst.

Gracey born and raised in Elmhurst and graduated from Saint Ignatius College Prep on Chicago's Near West Side. He is survived by his parents and four younger siblings. His high school alma mater held a memorial for him earlier this week.

A private interment will be held after the funeral. The vigil service and mass will also be streamed online.