Funeral service held for Landon "DJ Commando" Wallace

Loved ones gathered to remember the life of Landon Wallace, better known as DJ Commando on the radio station Power 92.3.

A funeral service on Saturday morning at Word Works Believers Church on South Halsted.

Wallace attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and was a member of the Beta Eta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, according to the SIUC Black Alumni Group.

Listeners would tune in to hear him as Power 92's midday mixer.

The beloved DJ also worked with the Chicago Bulls, along with football and basketball programs at Northwestern University.

Wallace died last week at the age of 36.