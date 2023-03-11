Watch CBS News
Several cars receive parking tickets on the day of Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso's funeral

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Something caught our eye after the funeral of Chicago Police Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso.

Several people reached out to CBS 2 about several cars with parking tickets just outside the 8th District Police Station and that many of these are police officer's personal cars.

They met at the 8th District to catch a ride to the funeral Thursday. A police spokesperson is aware of the situation and CPD is looking into it.  

CBS 2 reached out to the city's department of finance and LAZ parking, which runs the city's parking program. Neither got back with a comment.

March 10, 2023

