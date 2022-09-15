Fundraisers hosting event Thursday for planned Bronzeville Trail project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fundraiser is happening Thursday night to help bring a new trail to the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Plans are moving forward to turn the abandoned Kenwood "L" embankment along 41st and 40th Streets into a linear park – similar to the 606 trail on the North Side.

Awareness events will be held all month long to celebrate what would be an outdoor asset and boost to community development.

Thursday's event - Bronzeville Trail Night Live – will feature bands playing at the letter carrier's Union Hall, located at 3850 S. Wabash Avenue.