Fundraiser held for tamale vendor Laura Murillo detained by ICE in Back of the Yards

ICE agents arrest tamale vendor in Back of the Yards

The day after federal agents detained a tamale vendor in Back of the Yards, supporters and neighbors held a fundraiser to help support her family.

Laura Murillo was detained by ICE Thursday morning. Her boyfriend said he was on a video call with her when she was taken into custody as she sold tamales near 47th and Western.

"She kept saying, 'You're hurting me. You're hurting me,' and then they snatched the phone from her, and the guy that was arresting her said, 'Do you want the keys?' And I go, 'No, I want her,'" Jaime Perez said.

Friday morning, Murllo's supporters organized a buyout of her tamale stand, selling all 320 tamales in just an hour.

Family members say she has two daughters, and the community is making sure they are not alone.

Murillo is being held at the Broadview ICE detention center. Her family will be back out at 47th and Western Saturday morning selling more tamales in her place.

