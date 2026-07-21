Fundraiser set for family of Buffalo Grove High School security guard killed in car crash

Buffalo Grove High School and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday will honor a beloved school security guard who was killed in a car crash while trying to shield students earlier this year.

Orlando Rivas, 52, was killed outside Buffalo Grove High School in April when a pole fell on him after a car hit it while trying to pull out of the parking lot.

On Tuesday night, Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub in Wheeling will host a fundraiser for Rivas' family. One of the hosts is White Sox legend Ron Kittle, who knew Rivas when Rivas and his father worked for the team.

The fundraiser will include an auction of White Sox memorabilia, game tickets, and other prizes. Proceeds from the auction and a portion of all food and drink sales will go to Rivas' family.

The event also will feature a video tribute honoring Rivas.