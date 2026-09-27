Fundraiser for family of fallen CPD officer John Bartholomew happening in Niles, Illinois

A fundraiser is being held on Sunday night to support the family of fallen Chicago police officer John Bartholomew.

Officer Bartholomew was killed in the line of duty by a gunman at Swedish Hospital in April.

He was a member of the Hellenic American Police Association.

The association is partnering with St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Chicago for the fundraiser.

It's happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chateau Ritz Banquets in Niles.

Tickets are $100 at the door — covering food, drinks and entertainment.

Donations can also be made by visiting the St. George Greek Orthodox website.