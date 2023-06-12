Watch CBS News
2 injured, one critically, in Fuller Park house fire

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled flames at a home in Fuller Park. 

The fire broke out at a home, often used by squatters, on 47th Street and Princeton Avenue. 

Two men were taken to the hospital and are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. One of them is in critical condition. 

Firefighters say the fire has been put out but the roof of the home is completely gone.

