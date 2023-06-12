2 injured, one critically, in Fuller Park house fire
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled flames at a home in Fuller Park.
The fire broke out at a home, often used by squatters, on 47th Street and Princeton Avenue.
Two men were taken to the hospital and are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. One of them is in critical condition.
Firefighters say the fire has been put out but the roof of the home is completely gone.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.