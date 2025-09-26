Three homes severely damaged in extra-alarm fire on South Side of Chicago

Three homes were severely damaged in extra-alarm blaze Friday afternoon in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire started after 2 p.m. in a two-flat in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue, and Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire spread to two adjacent buildings.

Still & Box on 49th & Princeton is ongoing; crews are working; exposure to both adjacent structures. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/qPOMuVE3Ow — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 26, 2025

The fire was elevated to a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra resources to contain the blaze. A 2-11 alarm sends at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance and the Command Van to the scene, with around 100 firefighters responding.

Firefighters appeared to have largely extinguished the fire by around 2:50 p.m., although the fire had destroyed most of the roof of one building, and severely damaged two others.

Fire Department officials said no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire was unclear.