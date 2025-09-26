Watch CBS News
Local News

Three homes severely damaged in extra-alarm fire on South Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

3 homes on fire in Fuller Park
3 homes on fire in Fuller Park 01:05

Three homes were severely damaged in extra-alarm blaze Friday afternoon in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire started after 2 p.m. in a two-flat in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue, and Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire spread to two adjacent buildings.

The fire was elevated to a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra resources to contain the blaze. A 2-11 alarm sends at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance and the Command Van to the scene, with around 100 firefighters responding.

Firefighters appeared to have largely extinguished the fire by around 2:50 p.m., although the fire had destroyed most of the roof of one building, and severely damaged two others.

Fire Department officials said no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire was unclear.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue