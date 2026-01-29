Fugitive former Loretto Hospital executive accused in fraud scheme is now in custody in Serbia

The former Loretto Hospital executive accused of defrauding the federal government out of $290 million has been arrested in Serbia.

Anosh Ahmed, who had been chief financial officer at the hospital, was part of a group associated with the West Chicago hospital who were accused of using stolen patient data to bill $900 million worth of bogus COID-19 tests.

Ahmed fled the country following his indictment.

Court documents filed this week reveal he was captured in November and remains in custody in Serie. Prosecutors want him extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Ahmed resigned from Loretto in March 2021, after the hospital had arranged COVID-19 vaccinations for hundreds of well-connected people who were not yet eligible for the shots at a time when vaccinations were in short supply.

Then-hospital chief executive officer George Miller was suspended for two weeks shortly after Ahmed resigned, after he admitted to arranging for vaccines for people who weren't eligible to get them, including workers at Trump Tower, and members of an Oak Forest church.

The Chicago Department of Public Health cut off Loretto's supply of COVID-19 vaccines in March 2021, after learning about the scandal. The city later restored vaccinations at the hospital about a month later, after stepping in to run a new clinic to make sure shots went to those who were eligible.