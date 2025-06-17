Former CEO of Chicago's Loretto Hospital accused of nearly $300 million via COVID testing scheme

A former executive at Chicago's Loretto Hospital is charged with stealing $290 million through a COVID testing scheme.

Prosecutors said Anosh Ahmed, the former chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the West Side hospital, was among a group that submitted nearly $900 million of false claims for COVID testing — and collected payments totaling $290 million.

In November 2024, Ahmed was also among three people indicted on charges of scheming to embezzle more than $15 million from Loretto Hospital.

A federal grand jury has been investigating Loretto's COVID-19 vaccination program, after the hospital admitted to giving hundreds of COVID shots to people who were not yet eligible to get them.

Ahmed resigned from Loretto in March 2021, after the hospital had arranged COVID-19 vaccinations for hundreds of well-connected people who were not yet eligible for the shots at a time when vaccinations were in short supply.

Then-CEO George Miller was suspended for two weeks shortly after Ahmed resigned, after he admitted to arranging for vaccines for people who weren't eligible to get them, including workers at Trump Tower, and members of an Oak Forest church.

Miller later left Loretto in April 2022.

The Chicago Department of Public Health cut off Loretto's supply of COVID-9 vaccines in March 2021, after learning about the scandal. The city later restored vaccinations at the hospital about a month later, after stepping in to run a new clinic to make sure shots went to those who were eligible.

contributed to this report.