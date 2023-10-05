Fuel leak shuts down Chicago expressway overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A semi-trailer crash led to a fuel leak on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

Illinois State Police said the crash took place at 59th Street and traffic is being diverted off to express lanes.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed this was a Level 1 hazmat situation for the diesel leaking from the saddle tank.

CFD confirmed one person was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story.