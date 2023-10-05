Watch CBS News
Local News

Fuel leak shuts down Chicago expressway overnight

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Fuel leak shuts down Chicago expressway overnight
Fuel leak shuts down Chicago expressway overnight 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A semi-trailer crash led to a fuel leak on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight. 

Illinois State Police said the crash took place at 59th Street and traffic is being diverted off to express lanes. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed this was a Level 1 hazmat situation for the diesel leaking from the saddle tank. 

CFD confirmed one person was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. 

Lanes have reopened. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on October 5, 2023 / 5:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.