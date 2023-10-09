Chicago First Alert Weather: Frost Advisory expected tonight, rain coming later this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds should clear with sunset, and winds stay under 10 mph overnight.

This would make for ideal frost conditions away from the city, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. However, we will watch the cloud potential overnight. If clouds return, frost potential will lower considerably.

Expect one more dry day until a wet pattern takes shape for several days. Rain is expected to arrive by the afternoon on Wednesday. Then, there will be breezy and wet conditions to start the weekend.

Shower chances stay with us until next Monday. Rain totals of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible.

TONIGHT: AREAS OF FROST INLAND. LOW 40.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. HIGH 58.

WEDNESDAY: AFTERNOON RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH AROUND 60.

