Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.

Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.

At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son has always been a positive influence on everybody. He's been a positive light," Nichelle Weathers said.

The commemoration was held at the Gary Comer Youth Center at 72nd and Ingleside in Greater Grand Crossing, during a back-to-school block party.

Ausley was a mentor at the youth center. A graduate of the University of Michigan, he had dreams of attending an Ivy League grad school.

The other two men killed in the hit-and-run were 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, and 25-year-old Donald Huey.

Police have said the driver who hit them appeared to be speeding, and investigators believe the crash was intentional. Jeffery Pub is a Black-owned gay bar, but police have said they don't have any evidence yet that the attack was a hate crime.