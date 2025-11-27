50-year Turkey Bowl tradition lives on in Winnetka, Illinois

Thanksgiving and football go hand-in-hand, with too many backyard turkey bowls to count, but each of them has a good story.

One group of friends in Winnetka, Illinois, has been competing for 50 years.

On Thanksgiving, it's time for tradition in Winnetka and on football fields all over the country.

"Nothing says Thanksgiving like a good football game," said Don Morley.

Morley has played a lot of football, and so has Jack McHugh.

"We started in this high school right behind you, and we got together as freshmen, 14 years old. We didn't know what we were doing, but we came out and played a game in the snow on this field," McHugh said.

What started outside New Trier High School in 1975 never ended. The boys grew up, they got married, they had kids, and they compete on the field every Thanksgiving morning.

"It's been 50 years. It's a long time," Morely said.

"The back of the school has changed. Our speed has gone from decent to just abhorrent, but that's okay. It's all part of change." McHugh said.

The Turkey Bowl has been a constant for half a century, but for some players, next year may be their first on the sidelines.

"Well, the older gentlemen feel that they're going to get hurt," one spectator said.

"I stopped throwing the ball over the middle because you know, the older guys, they just crash into each other, you know," Morley said.

A Tradition won't end if it's handed off to the next generation.

"I think the boys will take it over and we'll have cameo appearances," McHugh said.

"What else are we going to do? We don't have a cane yet. We're not in a rocking chair," Morley said laughing.

Fifty years of football could be the start of 50 more, as they can't picture a Thanksgiving holiday without it.

"I have not been able to for a long time," McHugh said.