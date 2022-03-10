Barrington's boys basketball team heads to state, a week after the girls team clinches its first state trip

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday's 3A and 4A semifinals are loaded with Chicago area teams, including the Barrington Broncos.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn has the story on Barrington, where it has been a history-making couple of weeks. The Barrington boys are heading to state, thanks to a thrilling upset over number two Glenbard South in the Super Sectionals.

"It was exhilaration at first, without a doubt. The students swarming the court. You could see the genuine excitement," said coach Bryan Tucker.

It was yet another tight win for this squad that keeps pulling out close games, riding a 15-game winning streak to state after some early season struggles.

"It hasn't always been the easy route. We've lost a couple games. Definitely, that's made us build character," said senior forward Will Grudzinski.

It's a double dose of history at Barrington High School. A week after the girls basketball team made their first trip to state, it's the boys turn to make their first appearance in the Final Four.

"It's unheard of. Bollingbrook. It's surreal. Teachers and friends telling me this is a once of a lifetime opportunity," said senior point guard Daniel Hong.

And based on the teams they've already knocked off, this group believes they can get it done in Champaign.