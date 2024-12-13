Another cold day in Chicago before highs in the 40s this weekend

Another mild day in Chicago before arctic cold returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday night plans in Chicago will consist of steady temperatures in the middle 20s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday starts off dry, but rain develops in the afternoon. It is breezy and wet conditions continue into the Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

For the far western suburbs, a light wintry mix will be possible, but overall as temperatures warm the precipitation type will primarily be just rain.

Temperatures climb with highs in the 40s.

Another system brings in rain on Monday. Colder conditions follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.