Fresh Start Surgical Gifts giving smiles to kids one operation at a time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2. it's an organization dedicated to transforming young lives, one surgery at a time.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot shows us the work of Schaumburg-based Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

This is Avante Love. The then 20-year-old was diagnosed with the genetic condition Melkersson-Rosenthal Syndrome, causing the lip deformity in the photo.

"Because of that, a lot of my relationships withered, so I was isolated," Love said.

At age 22, this is Love today.

"I feel quite elevated in my sense of self."

Love said his life was transformed through the work of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

"I don't know if there are any words that can really encapsulate the feelings of gratitude that I feel," Love said.

The Schaumburg-based non-profit is dedicated to providing no-cost reconstructive surgeries for young people with deformities from birth defects, accident injuries, abuse, or disease.

Giselle Celleri's two sons, ages four and seven, have the genetic condition Bardet-Biedl Syndrome. It causes polydactyly, and that's when an extra finger or toe develops, as seen in her younger son's x-rays. Both of her boys received surgery.

"There's some angels out there. Definitely, and they're hidden, and they're gems when you find them," said Celleri.

Celleri considers Dr. Russell Reid to be one of those angels. He's Fresh Start's medical director and a Surgery Professor at the University of Chicago. Reid was part of the surgical team for Avante Love and Celleri's children. All the doctors involved donate their surgical time.

"Just seeing how their faces light up, and it's as if they've arrived to the fulfillment of their dreams, what they envision themselves as, Reid said.

Since 2014, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has done 116 surgeries in Chicago and provided more than $4.8 million in donated medical care.

The non-profit is also the past winner of the Make it Better Foundation Philanthropy Award in the Health and Wellness category.

"It makes me feel amazing to know that we have transformed so many lives in such a relatively short period of time," said Utica J. Gray, the National Director of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

"What is really unique about our organization is that when people donate to Fresh Start, 100% of the donations they contribute directly benefit the patients we serve," Gray said.

And their lives, one surgery at a time.

Sanford Health is also a Fresh Start partner, particularly in Costa Rica. To learn more about fresh start surgical gifts, log onto their website, FreshStart.org.

At Fresh Start, we work on improving and changing lives one at a time. Sponsoring a child is the most powerful way you can help a child. 100% of contributions to Fresh Start go directly to medical programs for children.#FreshStartSurgicalGifts #MakeADifference pic.twitter.com/aZ5YW7nO2A — Fresh Start Surgical Gifts (@FreshStartSurg) July 20, 2023