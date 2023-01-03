Watch CBS News
Local News

Freight train hits pedestrian in Glen Ellyn; Metra UP-West service halted

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra has halted inbound and outbound service on the Union Pacific West line, after a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

Metra said UP-West line riders should expect extensive delays Tuesday afternoon.

Glen Ellyn police said all three railroad crossings in the village are closed as a result of the accident, and long-term delays are likely in the village's central business district and the Taylor Avenue underpass.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 1:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.