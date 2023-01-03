Freight train hits pedestrian in Glen Ellyn; Metra UP-West service halted
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra has halted inbound and outbound service on the Union Pacific West line, after a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Glen Ellyn.
Metra said UP-West line riders should expect extensive delays Tuesday afternoon.
Glen Ellyn police said all three railroad crossings in the village are closed as a result of the accident, and long-term delays are likely in the village's central business district and the Taylor Avenue underpass.
This is a developing story.
