Freight train hits pedestrian in Glen Ellyn; Metra UP-West service halted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra has halted inbound and outbound service on the Union Pacific West line, after a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

Metra said UP-West line riders should expect extensive delays Tuesday afternoon.

Glen Ellyn police said all three railroad crossings in the village are closed as a result of the accident, and long-term delays are likely in the village's central business district and the Taylor Avenue underpass.

This is a developing story.