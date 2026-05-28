Freight train derails in Posen, Illinois; road blocked at 140th St. and Western Ave.

An intersection is Posen, Illinois, is blocked to all traffic after a freight train derailment Thursday morning.

Posen police said the intersection of 140th Street and Western Avenue is completely blocked due to the derailment.

Police said the Posen Fire Department had inspected the scene and confirmed the derailed tanker cars are empty and there is no threat to the community. The train was in the process of crossing the intersection of 140th and Western when the derailment occurred, which is why the intersection is blocked.

Cleanup efforts are currently underway, Posen police said. Currently, police do not have an estimated time when the road is expected to be cleared and reopened to traffic.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.