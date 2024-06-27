Evacuations underway after freight train derails in Matteson, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evacuations are underway after a freight train derailed in Matteson, Illinois on Thursday.

According to Matteson police, 20 railcars of a Canadian National train derailed around 10:30 a.m.

The Village of Matteson confirmed nearby residents are under a mandatory evacuation order. The order includes the following areas:

Main Street from the tracks south to Sauk Trail

218th Street and 218th Place

Charles Street

Village officials said the order includes areas 1 mile south of Main Street and 217th Street, 1 mile west of Main Street, and 0.25 miles east of Main Street.

Residents should plan for a "long-term evacuation."

"Ensure you take any medication and supplies you may need with you," Village officials said.

Matteson fire crews are checked each freight car for chemical leaks.

Police have not confirmed if there are any injuries.

According to Metra's Electric Line, outbound trains will not operate past Olympia Fields and inbound trains will originate from Olympia Fields that normally travel to University Park.

This is a developing story.