Freight train derails in South Deering neighborhood on South Side of Chicago

Several tanker cars on a freight train derailed Friday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

It appeared at least six tanker cars ended up off the tracks near 99th Street and Marquette Avenue.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the tanker cars that derailed were loaded with asphalt.

Chicago firefighters were at the scene of the fire.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.