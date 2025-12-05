Watch CBS News
Freight train derails in South Deering neighborhood on South Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Several tanker cars on a freight train derailed Friday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

It appeared at least six tanker cars ended up off the tracks near 99th Street and Marquette Avenue.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the tanker cars that derailed were loaded with asphalt.

Chicago firefighters were at the scene of the fire.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

