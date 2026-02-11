Freight train derailment in Chicago Ridge impacting Metra service

A freight train derailment in Chicago Ridge is impacting Metra SWS service on Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago Ridge police, the derailment took place near Ridgeland Avenue and Central Avenue. Police said there is no danger to the public, and emergency crews are working closely with railroad officials to assess the situation.

All Metra train service to and from Chicago Ridge has been suspended as the morning commute begins. According to Metra, the train derailment is impacting trains scheduled to leave Chicago from 6:30 a.m. to around 8:30 a.m.

Officials have reported the following road closures:

Ridgeland Avenue is closed between Southwest Highway and Washington Street.

Central Avenue is closed at the railroad tracks between 107th Street and Pleasant.

Commuters are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.