Elgin railroad crossings back open after freight train breakdown
All railroad crossings in Elgin are back open and working again after an earlier freight train breakdown, police said.ings.
Elgin police said a stopped freight train was blocking all four railroad crossings in the Elgin area. According to police, only Rote 20 and I-90 were available for a time to get drivers across town.
The train did not derail but is having a mechanical issue, police said.
By 1 p.m. the freight train was moving again and the crossings were back open.
Police asked drivers to plan alternate routes and expect delays Monday morning.