Early morning freezing drizzle and rain on Monday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Freezing drizzle and rain on Monday in Chicago
Freezing drizzle and rain on Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Early morning commuters will want to be alert to the early morning threat of freezing drizzle. 

Temperatures are below freezing and precipitation will likely freeze.

dbe51fb1-d878-422d-912c-7fe14a384843.png

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing after sunrise, ending any risk of frozen precipitation. Cloudy and mostly dry for the afternoon with light rain or sprinkles possible. 

7bf3bb85-7c5d-496b-af5a-4494b4b121eb.png

Quiet weather continues into Christmas Eve, with highs near 40 degrees. Christmas Day will be cloudy and damp, with a chance of patchy drizzle and fog.

 The next system arrives in the late week bringing rain gusty winds and rain into the area. Temperatures head up into the 50s, normal highs are in the middle 30s for December.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

