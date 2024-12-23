Early morning freezing drizzle and rain on Monday in Chicago

Freezing drizzle and rain on Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Early morning commuters will want to be alert to the early morning threat of freezing drizzle.

Temperatures are below freezing and precipitation will likely freeze.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing after sunrise, ending any risk of frozen precipitation. Cloudy and mostly dry for the afternoon with light rain or sprinkles possible.

Quiet weather continues into Christmas Eve, with highs near 40 degrees. Christmas Day will be cloudy and damp, with a chance of patchy drizzle and fog.

The next system arrives in the late week bringing rain gusty winds and rain into the area. Temperatures head up into the 50s, normal highs are in the middle 30s for December.