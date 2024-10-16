Watch CBS News
Freeze warnings in effect Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a major temperature drop overnight in the Chicago area. 

A colder morning is expected Wednesday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. for the area.

Lake effect rain showers continue this morning in Northwest Indiana. Showers eventually end and skies clear for sunshine.

 A cool afternoon is ahead with highs in the 50s along with another chilly night in the 30s and a few 20s. 

Frost and freeze alerts will be posted again for areas outside of Chicago and the immediate shoreline. After a cold start on Thursday, a breezy warm-up follows in the afternoon. 

Highs reach the 60s and eventually the 70s for the rest of the week. The warmer weather continues for the weekend.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

