Freeze warnings in effect Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a major temperature drop overnight in the Chicago area.

A colder morning is expected Wednesday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. for the area.

Lake effect rain showers continue this morning in Northwest Indiana. Showers eventually end and skies clear for sunshine.

A cool afternoon is ahead with highs in the 50s along with another chilly night in the 30s and a few 20s.

Frost and freeze alerts will be posted again for areas outside of Chicago and the immediate shoreline. After a cold start on Thursday, a breezy warm-up follows in the afternoon.

Highs reach the 60s and eventually the 70s for the rest of the week. The warmer weather continues for the weekend.