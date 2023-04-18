First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning in effect until 8 a.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fairly chilly for the season with a Freeze Warning in effect until 8 a.m.
Temperatures start off in the 20s and 30s and end up in the uppermost 50s today. Sunny skies give way to clouds tonight and quiet weather. Warmer Wednesday with a few showers and thunderstorms.
The chance for rain increases heading into Thursday though with rain and thunder likely. Turning cooler again for the weekend.
TODAY: SUNNY AND MILDER, BREEZY HIGH: 58
TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE AND A BIT CHILLY LOW: 41
TOMORROW: CLOUDY AND WARMER. CHANCE OF FEW SHOWERS/STORMS HIGH: 71
