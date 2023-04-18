Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning in effect until 8 a.m.

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fairly chilly for the season with a Freeze Warning in effect until 8 a.m. 

Temperatures start off in the 20s and 30s and end up in the uppermost 50s today. Sunny skies give way to clouds tonight and quiet weather. Warmer Wednesday with a few showers and thunderstorms. 

The chance for rain increases heading into Thursday though with rain and thunder likely. Turning cooler again for the weekend. 

TODAY: SUNNY AND MILDER, BREEZY HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE AND A BIT CHILLY LOW: 41

TOMORROW: CLOUDY AND WARMER. CHANCE OF FEW SHOWERS/STORMS HIGH: 71

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 4:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

