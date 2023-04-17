Chicago First Alert Weather: A Freeze Warning in effect for tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight for areas outside of Chicago in Northeastern Illinois. Lows in the suburbs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Low to mid 30s are expected in Chicago.

Sunny skies, breezy and milder for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. An afternoon lake breeze will keep lakeside locations in the low 50s.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday, especially in the morning and midday hours. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are also in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the low 70s. A few storms on Wednesday and Thursday could be strong, producing gusty winds and small hail.

Cooling temperatures return by Friday with evening chances for rain. Chilly on Saturday with highs only in the mid 40s with scattered areas of cold rain. Around 50 degrees and mostly cloudy for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low 32°

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 58°

WEDNESDAY: A chance for thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High 71°

