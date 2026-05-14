Strangers step up to get prom dresses to girls dropped by Humboldt Park shop

After the public learned about Chicago girls left high and dry when a Humboldt Park shop didn't deliver their prom dresses, strangers across the city are stepping up to help.

The owner of Makeda Designs, the shop at the center of the controversy, said she'll be working out each situation with customers individually. But in the meantime, the outpouring of support for the girls without dresses has been tremendous.

On social media, there was post after post with people saying they're opening their closets and hearts to the girls and giving their dresses away for free.

Wednesday night, outraged parents showed up at Makeda Designs. Some had paid more than $2,000 for custom-made gowns for their daughter that were never delivered, even with prom just days away. Later in the evening, the shop was broken into a looted. No arrests have been made.

In the aftermath of the chaos came kindness.

"I started getting texts and calls and emails," said Tyesa Walton, founder of Chloe's Closet in Dunbar High Schol on the South Side. "Prom season, we do prom items; throughout the rest of the year we do garments, no questions asked."

She said girls who have been left without a prom dress from Makeda Designs just need to call or message her because she has options in all sizes.

"Give me a call or inbox me and I have dresses," she said. "Beautiful dresses."

Every donated dress in Chloe's Closet – from those adorned with sequins, crystals and tulle – is free.

"I have $2,200 dresses right here," she said.

The Dunbar High special education teacher said she knows what it's like to not have that special dress, and when she saw the situation unfolding at Makeda Designs she had to act. Walton started Chloe's Closet three years ago in honor of her daughter, who died during delivery in 2007.

"I took that pain, turned it into a passion with a purpose," she said.

Walton said anyone in need of a prom dress can message her on Facebook or Instagram, or call her directly at 312-600-7168. If you'd like to donate to Chloe's Closet, you can visit their website chloessafehaven.org.

Sheerah Grand Chapter Community Service in West Roseland also has free prom dresses available for girls who need one. You can visit their lodge at 11400 S. Edbrooke Ave. between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday to see what's available.