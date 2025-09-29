Watch CBS News
AT&T gifts hundreds of free laptops, backpacks to Boys and Girls Club of Chicago

Hundreds of students have brand new laptops and backpacks thanks to a partnership between the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago and AT&T.

Three hundred laptops were given out at the Rusu-McCartin Club, each with a year of free tech support and other internet resources.

The organizations said the program helps close the digital divide among kids in the area.

"So many kids are doing things like using them to do homework... they're researching places they want to go to college and they're applying, they're filling out applications online, so all of these doors are suddenly opened because they have access to their own personal computer," said Susanna Wickham, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago.

So far this year, AT&T has given away 600 laptops valued at more than $300,000. 

