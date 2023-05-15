Watch CBS News
Local News

Fred Waller taking over as interim CPD superintendent following inauguration

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Fred Waller taking over as interim CPD superintendent following inauguration
Fred Waller taking over as interim CPD superintendent following inauguration 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fred Waller will take over as the interim Chicago police superintendent after Brandon Johnson officially takes over as mayor at City Hall Monday. 

Waller, who served the department for 34 years, will replace Eric Carter.

Carter stepped into the role when former superintendent David Brown resigned to take a job in the private sector in Texas.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 7:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.