Fred Waller taking over as interim CPD superintendent following inauguration
CHICAGO (CBS) – Fred Waller will take over as the interim Chicago police superintendent after Brandon Johnson officially takes over as mayor at City Hall Monday.
Waller, who served the department for 34 years, will replace Eric Carter.
Carter stepped into the role when former superintendent David Brown resigned to take a job in the private sector in Texas.
