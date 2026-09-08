Frankfort, Illinois, mother due in court on charges of murder of 2-year-old son

A Frankfort, Illinois, mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son last week was expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Corie Walsh, 40, was set to appear in Will County Court in Joliet at 9:30 a.m. She is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Walsh's attorney said she was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time of the toddler's death. But prosecutors are asking a judge to keep the mother in custody as the case moves forward.

Walsh is accused of killing her son, Barrett.

Frankfort police said officers were called to the home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a 17-year-old neighbor called 911 for help.

When they arrived, officers found a 2-year-old being given CPR by the teenager. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to court records, the neighbor found the boy "hanging in the basement on a device from a rafter," and it was determined he "died from asphyxia."

The court records also said, "one other child, an infant, was present in the home at the time and unharmed." Walsh, the documents say, was found clothed in an upstairs bathtub in a pool of blood with "cuts to her wrists and thighs."

Prosecutors said the teenage neighbor took a knife away from Walsh before police arrived.

Two other kids came home from school around the time police arrived. Their father was out of state at the time.

An infant was also inside the home at the time, but was not harmed, authorities said.

According to the court documents, Walsh told officers "she did this to her baby because he was a 'devil' and the 'anti-Christ'" and even gave details of how she killed her son. Prosecutors say Walsh had "become very invested in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial."

Clancy is the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children. Her defense argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The Clancy trial ended on Friday of last week when the judge declared a mistrial after jurors remained deadlocked on a verdict.

Prosecutors said Walsh was in a group text talking about the Lindsay Clancy murder case just hours before killing her son, while the jury was still deliberating.

CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller said the text messages could become a key piece of evidence for prosecutors.

"That will be exhibit A by the prosecutors," Miller said last week. "It will be the first thing said in opening statements, the first piece of evidence they introduce, and the first and last thing they say in closing arguments. That's how important that is."

Walsh's attorney said the incident was a tragedy for the entire family.

A judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether Walsh should remain behind bars.