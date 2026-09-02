Homicide investigation involving child underway in Frankfort, Illinois, police source says

A homicide investigation involving a child is underway in southwest suburban Frankfort, Illinois, early Wednesday morning, a police source said.

A police source told CBS News Chicago that officers are investigating a homicide that took place in Brookstone Court off Pfeiffer Road. Police tape surrounds a home in a residential neighborhood after an emergency response that started on Tuesday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Frankfort police said more information will be available later this morning.