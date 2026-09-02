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Homicide investigation involving child underway in Frankfort, Illinois, police source says

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A homicide investigation involving a child is underway in southwest suburban Frankfort, Illinois, early Wednesday morning, a police source said. 

A police source told CBS News Chicago that officers are investigating a homicide that took place in Brookstone Court off Pfeiffer Road. Police tape surrounds a home in a residential neighborhood after an emergency response that started on Tuesday afternoon. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. 

Frankfort police said more information will be available later this morning. 

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