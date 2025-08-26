Watch CBS News
Missing woman from Evanston found at Chicago hospital

Todd Feurer
A missing woman from Evanston who might suffer from dementia has been found at a hospital in Chicago, police said.

Francena Adams was last seen leaving a home in the 200 block of Custer Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Evanston police. 

Police believe she was walking to a home near Emerson Street and Laurel Avenue, more than three miles away. A pod camera spotted Adams walking west on Dempster Street around 9 p.m.

Early Tuesday afternoon, police said Adams had been located at a Chicago hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

