Elderly driver walks away from car struck by Metra UP-NW train in Fox River Grove

An elderly driver walked away with only minor injuries after her vehicle was struck by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train Monday morning.

Officials said just before 11 a.m. the Fox River Grove Fire Protection District was called to a minor vehicle collision with someone possibly trapped at the railroad crossing on Algonquin Road.

When crews arrived, they found an inbound Metra UP-NW train stopped at the intersection and a car with moderate damage from the crash. Officials said the elderly woman driving the car, who was the only occupant, had gotten out before emergency crew arrived and complained of minor injuries.

The driver was evaluated and taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington for treatment of minor injuries. Officials did not release any further information about her identity or condition.

Metra was halted for a time due to the crash, but as of 12:30 p.m. outbound trains were running again with extensive delays. Inbound trains remain stopped and extensive delays are expected throughout the day.

The incident is under investigation by the Fox River Grove Police Department and Metra Police Department.