The body of a man pulled from the Fox River Thursday morning has been identified.

Batavia police have launched a death investigation after a body was recovered just before 11 a.m., near the 100 block of North River Street.

The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the man as 20-year-old Cody J. Heeringa of Batavia, Illinois.

After revieing video captured by the City of Batavia public safety surveillance cameras positioned in the area of the Fox River, investigators said Heeringa's death was a "tragic accident and not a result of foul play."

The autopsy determined the preliminary cause of death to be drowning, pending toxicology testing results.