Search underway in Fox Lake for missing man

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
The search for a missing man in Fox Lake will resume early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Marine Unit is searching for a 25-year-old who went missing just after midnight. 

According to Lake County officials, crews searched overnight for several hours using drones, boats, and sonar before suspending the search around 4 a.m.

First responders were in the Maple and Grand avenues area.     

It is believed the missing man entered the water in Mineola Bay and has not been seen since.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

