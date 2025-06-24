Search underway in Fox Lake for missing man

The search for a missing man in Fox Lake will resume early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Marine Unit is searching for a 25-year-old who went missing just after midnight.

According to Lake County officials, crews searched overnight for several hours using drones, boats, and sonar before suspending the search around 4 a.m.

First responders were in the Maple and Grand avenues area.

It is believed the missing man entered the water in Mineola Bay and has not been seen since.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.