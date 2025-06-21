1 rescued from Lake Michigan at 63rd Street Beach; search continues for 2nd person in water

1 rescued, 1 still missing in Lake Michigan near 63rd Street Beach

A rescue effort was underway Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near 63rd Street Beach.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed one person was rescued from the lake, but did not have any information on their condition.

As of 6 p.m., rescue crews – including members of the dive team and a helicopter – were still searching for another person in the water.

Further information was not immediately available.