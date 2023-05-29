Four shot, one fatally, in Lakeview so far in violent Memorial Day Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has already been a violent Memorial Day weekend in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. One person was shot and killed there Sautrday, and early Sunday morning, three people were shot.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with a neighbor who would like to see a larger police presence in the North Side community.

"The shooting that happened on this street makes you rethink everything," said Joey Ruzevich.

He recently moved into Lakeview East with hopes of finding a nice walkable neighborhood, but his expectations changed when a person was shot and killed Saturday.

"The report said 500 West Surf and I'm less than 100 blocks away," he said.

Chicago police say a 35-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound near Pine Grove Avenue and Surf Street. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

He has since been identified by the medical examiner as William Hair.

"You question your safety anywhere in Chicago at night, but you figure if you're coming to move downtown into a decent neighborhood area, it's going to be a little more safe," said Ruzevich. "But now obviously I have to think twice."

A couple of blocks over in Lakeview, near Barry and Broadway, three men were walking on the sidewalk early Saturday morning when someone fired shots. A man was transported in serious conditions with gunshot wounds to the back and chest. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and is in good condition. And a 22-year-old man is in good condition after being shot in the right leg.

"You're sleeping and you wake up to find out that there was a shooting a couple blocks away from you," said Ruzevich. "It would make anyone uneasy."

As the summer season approaches, Ruzevich would like to see more officers in his neighborhood.

"With everything going on, you would hope that there's an increase police presence as well. So we'll see, hopefully," he said.

In the meantime, he plans to stay aware of his surroundings.

"As my buddy Terry always says, you gotta stay on your Ps and Qs," he said.

No one is in custody in either shooting.