Four people, three of them teens, shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people – three of them just 15 years old – were shot and wounded in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood Monday evening.
The shooting happened at 93rd and Throop streets, police said.
The Fire Department said the 15-year-olds were all taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while the 21-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
All were in serious-to-critical condition at the time of transport, the Fire Department said.
Information from police was not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.