Four people, three of them teens, shot on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people – three of them just 15 years old – were shot and wounded in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood Monday evening.

The shooting happened at 93rd and Throop streets, police said.

The Fire Department said the 15-year-olds were all taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while the 21-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

All were in serious-to-critical condition at the time of transport, the Fire Department said.

Information from police was not immediately available.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 8:07 PM CST

