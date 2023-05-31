Four people wounded when someone fires into group in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot and wounded on busy Halsted Street in Englewood Tuesday night.

At 8:35 p.m., a group of people were on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street when someone began shooting from a gray Dodge Durango.

Three men and a woman in the crowd were struck.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. A woman of an unknown age suffered a graze wound to the arm and left the scene without getting medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area 1 detectives are investigating.