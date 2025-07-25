Four carjacking suspects in custody after pursuit by state police ends in Chicago

4 in custody after carjacking, crash in Chicago

4 in custody after carjacking, crash in Chicago

4 in custody after carjacking, crash in Chicago

Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit on the Eisenhower Expressway ended in Chicago Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said they spotted a vehicle on I-290 that was involved in a carjacking around 4:30 a.m. It's unclear where the car was stolen from.

After being chased by police, the suspects exited the expressway and then drove into an alley between Monroe and Madison where they crashed into concrete barricades.

The four suspects attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.