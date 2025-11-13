Foul play suspected in disappearance of Lake County, Illinois man
Foul play is now suspected in the case of a missing man from Chicago's north suburbs.
The Lake County, Illinois sheriff's office said Ruslan Furman, 51, has not been seen in more than a week.
Furman was last known to live in the 16500 block of North Route 83 in unincorporated Mundelein, the sheriff's office said. On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at Furman's home.
But they still have not found him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County sheriff's police detectives at 847-377-4000, or contact Lake County CrimeStoppers anonymously.