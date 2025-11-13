Foul play suspected in disappearance of Lake County, Illinois man

Foul play is now suspected in the case of a missing man from Chicago's north suburbs.

The Lake County, Illinois sheriff's office said Ruslan Furman, 51, has not been seen in more than a week.

Ruslan Furman Lake County Sheriff's Office

Furman was last known to live in the 16500 block of North Route 83 in unincorporated Mundelein, the sheriff's office said. On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at Furman's home.

But they still have not found him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County sheriff's police detectives at 847-377-4000, or contact Lake County CrimeStoppers anonymously.