Former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel agrees to minor league deal with Diamondbacks

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is back to work after agreeing to a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The left-hander was recently released by the  White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.

The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He'll try to recapture his old form by reuniting with pitching coach Brent Strom, who was with the Astros in 2015 and joined the D-backs during the offseason.

The Diamondbacks are looking for more options in their starting rotation after right-hander Humberto Castellanos went to the injured list with an elbow injury.

If Keuchel is added to the 40-man roster, Arizona would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $700,000 major league minimum, and the White Sox would remain responsible for the rest of his $18 million salary this year. The Sox also owe a $1.5 million buyout of a 2023 option.

June 6, 2022

