Former teacher in Plainfield, Illinois, faces sex abuse allegations

A teacher from Plainfield, Illinois, was set to face a judge Monday on serious child sex abuse allegations.

Now-former teacher Alex Buetikofer, 38, was previously employed at Plainfield School District 202.

Few details had been released about the allegations against Buetikofer on Monday morning, but more light was expected to be shed later in the day.

Joliet police arrested Buetikofer, of Lisle, over the weekend. Records show he was booked at the Kendall County Jail early Saturday morning.

Buetikofer is charged with multiple felonies, including four counts of solicitation of a minor. He was also charged with grooming, traveling to meet a minor, and aggravated battery.

The superintendent of Plainfield schools and the Joliet police chief were planning a noon news conference Monday to discuss Buetikofer's arrest.

Plainfield school records from 2024 list Buetikofer as a physical education and health teacher.

CBS News Chicago was working Monday morning to confirm reports that Buetikofer also worked at a school in Berwyn and for a lacrosse program in Hinsdale.