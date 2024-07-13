Former Secret Service agent discusses response to assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following Saturday's assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, a former Secret Service Agent who took a bullet during the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan shared his thoughts with CBS News Chicago. Tim McCarthy survived being shot and went on to become the police chief in Orland Park, Illinois.

Tim McCarthy can be seen in the foreground of this photo from the day he took a bullet during the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981. CBS

Saturday's shooting brought back memories for McCarthy, who spoke about the investigation ahead, the response by Secret Service Agents, and just how lucky the former president was.

"If that round had been another inch or two to the right, I suspect he would have been seriously injured if not killed," McCarthy told CBS News Chicago's Joe Donlon. "It's a terrible, terrible situation. He's extremely lucky. Unfortunately, in almost every firefight, the bad guys get off the first round because it isn't humanly possible to react instantaneously. But you're going to react shortly thereafter, and it appears they did. They covered him, clearly, got him to the ground, got their bodies in between, which they should have. There is no security that's foolproof. That doesn't exist, not in a free society like we have."

To see the full interview with McCarthy, watch the video above.