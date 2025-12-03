Videos show former Robbins police chief beating man who filed complaint against him

Newly released video footage shows former Robbins Acting Police Chief Carl Scott hitting a man in the back of his head in an interview room last year after the man showed up to file a complaint against him.

Former Robbins Chief Carl Scott pleaded guilty earlier this year to battery charges stemming from the incident on July 1, 2024.

A 43-year-old man had visited the Robbins Police Department on July 1, 2024, to file a complaint against the chief over a previous incident.

The victim was recording the lobby with his cell phone, and when Scott approached him, the chief began filming the victim with his own cellphone, prosecutors said. Scott then ordered two other officers to come to the lobby for assistance, and asked the victim for his information so he could issue a citation for public nuisance, prosecutors said.

When the victim refused, Scott told him he would have to be taken to the back of the police station to be fingerprinted, prosecutors said. Once the victim was taken back, Scott knocked the cell phone out of his hand, shoved him into a door, and hit him in the back of the head, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the incident, released the body and surveillance camera video showing Scott shoving the man into an interview room, pushing him against a wall, and telling him to sit down.

Scott then appears to tell one of the officers wearing a body camera to "turn it off."

An interview room camera shows Scott grabbing the victim by his neck, and continuing to beat and yell at him for several minutes.

Scott was initially put on unpaid administrative duty following the incident. Mayor Darren Bryant later moved to fire Scott, choosing not to wait for the outcome of an investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Public Integrity Unit. Before the mayor could fire him, Scott resigned two weeks after the incident.

Scott pleaded guilty to battery charges this summer. He was sentenced to two years' probation. He also had his law enforcement certificate revoked, meaning he can no longer work as a police officer.