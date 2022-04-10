Former Metea Valley High School choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former suburban high school teacher is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a student.

The assaults alledly happened several times in several locations inside Metea Valley High School in Aurora.

Prosecutors say Nathan Bramstedt taught choir at the school.

They say he assaulted a 17-year-old from February to June of 2019.

The girl finally came forward last year to report it to police.