Former Metea Valley High School choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former suburban high school teacher is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a student. 

The assaults alledly happened several times in several locations inside Metea Valley High School in Aurora. 

Prosecutors say Nathan Bramstedt taught choir at the school. 

They say he assaulted a 17-year-old from February to June of 2019. 

The girl finally came forward last year to report it to police. 

April 9, 2022

